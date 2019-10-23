Koroki on target as Urawa see off Evergrande to set up Al Hilal final rematch

Urawa Red Diamonds are through to the AFC Champions League final for the second time in three years after Shinzo Koroki fired them to a 1-0 win at Guangzhou Evergrande that secured a 3-0 aggregate triumph.

With the victory, Urawa are in with a chance of winning a third ACL title and will meet Al Hilal in a rematch of the 2017 final – which they won 2-1 on aggregate – after the Saudi Arabian giants had held off a stirring Al Sadd fightback on Tuesday.

Holding a 2-0 lead from the first leg courtesy of goals from Fabricio and Takahiro Sekine, the Reds were always likely to adopt a conservative approach at the Tianhe Stadium and it was the hosts who certainly made the brighter start.

Evergrande’s first real warning shot came in the 16th minute when Yang Liyu hit the byline and cut the ball back to Anderson Talisca, whose firm effort from just inside the area forced a good parry from Shusaku Nishikawa.

Talisca threatened again three minutes later with a glancing header from a Wei Shihao cross that was just inches wide, before it was the visitors’ turn to threaten in the 23rd minute when Yuki Abe’s speculative effort from outside the area was well saved by an unsighted Zeng Cheng.

Talisca was looming as Evergrande’s most-dangerous player and he was unlucky not to open the scoring in the 38th minute, when he latched onto Zhang Linpeng’s right-wing cross and brilliantly turned his man only to smash a shot back off the bar.

The Brazilian again came close three minutes into the second half when he was picked out by a clever ball to the back post from Paulinho, but the angle was just too tight as he was unable to guide a shot in at full stretch.

And two minutes later, the Reds delivered a sucker punch to break the deadlock – and extend their aggregate lead to 3-0 – when Daiki Hashioka took Zhong Yihao on down the right and left him for dead before hanging up a terrific ball into the six-yard box, where Koroki did brilliantly to get in front of Zhang and send a thumping header into the back of the net.

By now, Evergrande were in desperate need of a goal quickly if they were to have any chance of pulling off a miraculous comeback and they could have pulled one back in the 55th minute.

Overlapping down the right, Zhang floated in a delivery that was glanced towards goal by Elkeson but Nishikawa was again equal to the task with a smart block, and then recovered well to smother the danger before Talisca could pounce on the loose ball.

In the end, despite their best efforts, it just was not to be Evergrande’s evening and one final chance in the 82nd minute saw Nishikawa again keep out a Gao Lin drive with his fingertips, as Urawa held out to claim their place in the showpiece decider of Asia’s premier club competition.

GUANGZHOU EVERGRANDE: Zeng Cheng, Zhang Linpeng, Mei Fang (Feng Boxuan 69’), Park Ji-soo, Zhong Yihao, Zheng Zhi (Xu Xin 56’), Paulinho, Anderson Talisca, Yang Liyu, Wei Shihao (Gao Lin 56’), Elkeson.

URAWA RED DIAMONDS: Shusaku Nishikawa, Takuya Iwanami, Daisuke Suzuki, Tomoaki Makino, Daiki Hashioka (Tomoya Ugajin 84’), Ewerton, Yuki Abe (Kai Shibato 88’), Takahiro Sekine, Kazuki Nagasawa, Fabricio, Shinzo Koroki (Kenyu Sugimoto 75’).