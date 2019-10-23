LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Guangzhou Evergrande vs Urawa Red Diamonds

Guangzhou Evergrande are hosting Urawa Red Diamonds in the second leg of the AFC Champions League 2019 semifinal at the Tainhe Stadium on Wednesday.

Chinese Super League side Guangzhou and J1 League outfit Urawa Reds are fighting each other in the semifinal of the East Asia Zone for a place in the AFC Champions League 2019 final where the victors will face West Asia semifinal winners Al Hilal FC of Saudi Arabia.

Urawa and Guangzhou met at the Saitama Stadium 2002 in the first leg on October 2 and it was hosts Urawa Reds who emerged as 2-0 winners with Frabricio dos Santos and Takahiro Sekine scoring for the Japanese side.

Urawa Reds progressed to the last four of ACL 2019 after overcoming Shanghai SIPG in the quarterfinal. Even though the game finished 3-3 on aggregate, it was the Japanese side that made it to the next round thanks to the two away goals they had scored in a 2-2 draw in Shanghai in the first leg.

Meanwhile, Guangzhou faced defending champions Kashima Antlers FC in the quarterfinal and progressed on away goals rule after a goalless draw in the first leg and a 1-1 draw in the second leg in Kashima.

Guangzhou Evergrande FC vs Urawa Red Diamonds in the AFC Champions League 2019 semifinal second leg will kick off at 8:00 PM HKT. You can follow all the updates form the game LIVE on our Matchday Blog right here!