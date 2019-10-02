LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Urawa Red Diamonds vs Guangzhou Evergrande

Urawa Red Diamonds are hosting Guangzhou Evergrande in the first leg of the AFC Champions League 2019 semifinal at the Saitama Stadium 2002 on Wednesday.

Chinese Super League side Guangzhou and J1 League outfit Urawa Reds are meeting in the semifinal of the East Asia Zone with the second leg scheduled to be played at the Tianhe Stadium on October 23.

Urawa Reds progressed to the last four of ACL 2019 after overcoming Shanghai SIPG in the quarterfinal. Even though the game finished 3-3 on aggregate, it was the Japanese side that made it to the next round thanks to the two away goals they had scored in a 2-2 draw in Shanghai in the first leg.

Meanwhile, Guangzhou faced defending champions Kashima Antlers FC in the quarterfinal and progressed on away goals rule after a goalless draw in the first leg and a 1-1 draw in the second leg in Kashima.

The other semifinal of the AFC Champions League sees Qatar’s Al Sadd SC facing Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal FC. The first leg of the tie held at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday finished 4-1 in favour of visitors Al Hilal.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Guangzhou Evergrande FC in the AFC Champions League 2019 semifinal first leg will kick off at 6:30 PM HKT. You can follow all the updates form the game LIVE on our Matchday Blog right here!