AFC Champions League 2019: Al Hilal blow away 10-man Al Sadd in semifinal first leg

Al Hilal FC have one foot in the final of the AFC Champions League 2019 after condemning Al Sadd SC to a 4-1 defeat in the first leg of their semifinal clash at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday.

Al Hilal forward Bafetimbi Gomis had scored into his own net to give Xavi Hernandez’s Al Sadd a 1-0 lead early in the first half, but the French striker redeemed himself with the equaliser in the 33rd minute before the hosts had Abdelkarim Hassan sent off.

That came as a huge blow for Al Sadd as the visitors from Saudi Arabia toyed with the 10-man Qatar Stars League champions for the remainder of the game and scored three more to all but kill the last four tie as a contest with at least 90 minutes more left to play.

The hosts were the side who threatened first and almost went up within 10 minutes following a quick counter. Akram Afif was at the end of the chance, but Al Hilal goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf did well to deny the young Qatari winger.

However, Xavi’s men did not have to wait for long to find the opener when Gomis turned in a low cross into his own goal after Al Sadd had played a corner kick short in the 14th minute. That goal led to celebrations on and off the pitch for Al Sadd, but they had little idea of what was to transpire in Doha.

The visitors applied the pressure on the hosts after going down and went close to equalising through full-back Mohammed Al-Breik around the half-hour mark. The equaliser came in the 33rd minute when Gomis redeemed himself for the own goal by scoring in at the right end of the field to make it 1-1.

However, the turning point in the match, and probably the semifinal tie itself, came a couple of minutes later when Al Sadd full-back Abdelkarim Hassan was show a yellow card for a reckless tackle. But that wasn’t the end of it as the Qatar international’s reaction prompted the referee to brandish a second yellow and Al Sadd were down to 10 men.

Rubbing the salt on Al Sadd’s wound, Al Hilal went ahead just before the half-time break as centre-back Ali Al-Bulaihi headed in to make it 2-1 in the 45th minute.

The second half began on the same note as how the first ended and Gomis soon found his second (third, if you count the own goal) of the game when he turned in a cross at the hour-mark.

The Al Sadd defence was once again found out in the 67th minute when substitute Mohammad Al-Shalhoub tapped in to virtually end the contest.

Al Sadd will now have to perform a miracle in the second leg at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on October 22 for a chance to be in the final of ACL 2019.