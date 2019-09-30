Could Xavi reach ACL 2019 final with Al Sadd just months into management?

Xavi was a legend in his playing days with Barcelona and Spain but history has shown that talent on the field does not always translate into the dugout.

Nonetheless, having only taken the reins at Al Sadd back in May, Xavi is now just two games away from reaching the final of the AFC Champions League mere months after his managerial debut.

Firstly, to put things into context, Al Sadd are one of Asian football’s giants with a record 14 Qatar Stars League titles to their names, six more than their closest competitors.

The Doha-based club are also the only Qatari side to ever taste success on the continental stage with successes in 1989 and 2011.

So, this is clearly an established outfit with proven credentials, which would have been expecting to be in the latter stages of the competition even with another coach at the helm.

Instead, the Xavi effect has come in the form of them having been far from convincing on the continental stage in the first half of the year, which starkly contrasted to their dominance on the domestic front as they won the league by seven points and netted 100 goals in the process.

4⃣ steps away for @AlsaddSC from #ACL2019 title. Can the 🇶🇦 side repeat their 2011 ACL success? pic.twitter.com/lLjop6jTwJ — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) September 27, 2019

They finished top of Group D in the Champions League but only three points separated them and fourth-placed Persepolis, with the usually-prolific Baghdad Bounedjah and Akram Afif failing to reach their usual heights.

Ironically, when Xavi took over, he was actually their leading scorer with three goals from the group stage.

What the Spaniard has done is reinvigorate Al Sadd as they look to once again discover their mojo.

Since then, Afif has netted in both the Round of 16 and quarter-finals, Bounedjah is finding some form even if he has only added one more to his tally from the penalty spot, while others like Hassan Al-Haydos, Nam Tae-hee and Ali Asad have also stepped up.

AFC Champions League 2019: Al Sadd SC 2-1 Al Nassr FC (Hassan Al Haydos 59′)

On Tuesday, they host the first leg of the semi-finals against an Al Hilal outfit who are breathing new life as well, after the disappointment of last year’s group-stage elimination.

With Afif, Bounedjah and Abdelkarim Hassan coming up against Al Hilal’s stars such as Bafetimbi Gomis, Sebastian Giovinco and Salem Al-Dawsari, the two ties over the next week promise to be quite the spectacle.

For all the star quality on the pitch, most of the focus will remain on Xavi – such is the nature of having such an illustrious player taking his formative steps in the dugout.

Already, there has been speculation that Xavi will one day return to Barcelona and take over the hot seat at the Nou Camp, yet it certainly does not hurt that he is starting out at the only other team he played for – one where he is also revered for his memorable four-year playing stint.

Of course, coaching Qatar’s most-successful side and managing one of the biggest clubs in world football are two vastly different propositions.

But if Xavi can reach the ACL final just five months into his managerial career – or even win it – it would go some way in proving that he has the potential to be every bit as successful on the touchline as he was in midfield.