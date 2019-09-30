Al Hilal eyeing redemption after two ACL campaigns of varying misery

The past two editions of the AFC Champions League were disappointments for Al Hilal for vastly-different reasons, but they are firmly on course to make amends in 2019.

Two years ago, the Saudi Arabian giants found themselves in the final after a dominant campaign before falling to a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Urawa Red Diamonds.

Their runners-up status then saw them head into last season’s tournament as one of the favourites only for them to fall to an embarrassing group-stage exit, as they failed to record a single win and picked up just two points from six matches.

It did leave a few question marks hanging over where they truly stood amongst the rest of West Asia’s best in 2019 but, thus far, they have passed every test resoundingly.

They finished top of a tough Group C also including Al Duhail, Esteghlal and Al Ain, and then saw off rivals Al Ahli in the Round of 16.

The quarter-finals then saw them come up against another compatriot in Al Ittihad, whom they saw off 3-1 on aggregate after two dominant displays across both legs.

AFC Champions League 2019: Al Hilal FC 3-1 Al Ittihad (Sebastian Giovinco 78′)

Al Hilal have certainly enjoyed a marked improvement in their performances from 2018 but just what exactly has changed?

They still boast a host of Saudi Arabia internationals such as Salem Al-Dawsari, Yasser Al-Shahrani and Salman Al-Faraj, who continue to play key roles all over the park.

While it may often be a simplistic explanation, the fact of the matter is that, unlike last season, Al Hilal have been savvy in their recruiting and not wasted any of their four foreigner spots.

From his four matches, @18andrecarrillo averages

3️⃣ chances created per game,

6️⃣ duels won,

2️⃣.2️⃣5️⃣ shots,

7️⃣6️⃣% passing accuracy 🐍 🐍 🐍 pic.twitter.com/XNt1mnuaka — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) September 29, 2019

The two standouts are Bafetimbi Gomis and Sebastian Giovinco, both former top-level internationals with France and Italy respectively, who arrived at the club with heaps of European experience.

In the ACL alone, Gomis has already seven goals and is just two behind current leader Leonardo of Al Wahda, who have already been eliminated, while Giovinco – a former Juventus starlet – has been pulling the strings to perfect as the playmaker-in-chief.

To the unfamiliar, winger Andre Carrilo may not be as prominent a name but he was once a regular for Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon, was playing in the Premier League for Watford just two seasons ago, and represented Peru at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

And, for the Asian import slot? Al Hilal plumped for Jang Hyun-soo, who also featured as last year’s World Cup for Korea Republic and has slotted in seamlessly alongside Ali Al-Bulaihi in the heart of defence.

48′ GOAL! @AlHilal_EN 2-1! Al Hilal FC have turned it around here as Salem Al-Dawsari pops up inside the box and heads home to give the hosts a 2-1 lead on the night as well as the tie! #ACL2019 #HILvITT pic.twitter.com/TXK6xDx2DI — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 17, 2019

With their four foreigners all performing alongside established local stars such as Al-Dawsari and Al-Faraj, the Riyadh-based outfit have a squad capable of going all the way.

Perhaps their biggest strength this term is the ability to draw from the hurt of 2017 and embarrassment of last season to spur them on, and they have already looked a team playing with a high level of conviction on their way to the semi-finals.

A tough test does await them in the semis in the form of Al Sadd, who are looking to make Spanish legend Xavi’s first season at the helm one to remember.

But while they have already gone some way in making amends in 2019, Al Hilal’s quest for redemption could just take them all the way through to a 7th continental final.