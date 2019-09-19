Revitalised Guangzhou Evergrande on brink of returning where they belong

Given the lofty standards they have set for themselves, 2018 was a disappointing year for Guangzhou Evergrande. Perhaps even a failure.

But as the 2019 campaign approaches its business end, a born-again Evergrande outfit are on course to reclaim their position at the summit of both Chinese and Asian football.

Having dominated on the domestic front since winning promotion in 2010, the Guangdong-based outfit were dethroned by Shanghai SIPG last year as their run of seven consecutive Chinese Super League titles came to an end.

As two-time winners of the AFC Champions League, they are also always expected to challenge for continental honours but were unceremoniously booted in the Round of 16 last season, by another Chinese upstart in Tianjin Quanjian no less.

It did leave Evergrande with plenty of soul searching to do over the off-season, but they have certainly come back with a vengeance.

With six games left to play in the CSL, Evergrande are currently top of the table with a four-point lead over Beijing Guoan, and would be in an even stronger position if not for a recent slump that has seen them pick up just one point in their last two outings.

There was no shortage of THRILLS and DRAMA… But the defending champions 🇯🇵 @atlrs_english are OUT of @TheAFCCL are losing on away goals to 🇨🇳 @GZEvergrandeFC! #ACL2019 #KASvGUAhttps://t.co/E0LZaN2HU1 — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) September 18, 2019

On Wednesday, a 1-1 draw at defending champions Kashima Antlers proved sufficient to seal a place in the Champions League semi-finals on the away goals rule, and another Japanese opposition in Urawa Red Diamonds are the only ones standing in their way of a first final since 2015.

While it has been an impressive revival, there has been a different feel to Evergrande’s class of 2019 in comparison to their previous success-laden years.

There is still obvious quality in their ranks: Paulinho, Anderson Talisca, the recently-returned Elkeson, and seasoned campaigners Huang Bowen and Zhang Linpeng to name but a few.

However, gone are the days where they would excessively splurge on big-name imports from some of Europe’s biggest clubs who would then go on to flatter to deceive.

Instead, with Italy’s 2006 FIFA World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro at the helm, there seems to be clear direction in what kind of players are brought in, with Paulinho and Elkeson two examples of former heroes with proven success that were specifically targeted for a return to the Tianhe Stadium.

The likes of 39-year-old Zheng Zhi and fellow veteran Gao Lin still feature frequently but – as they approach the end of their careers – are gradually making way for potential successors, with youngsters such as Wei Shihao, Yan Dinghao and Zhong Yihao receiving increasing game time.

Although the philosophy and make-up of the team may have been altered, one thing has certainly remained – as proven by their displays so far this year.

Evergrande still have the hunger and ambition to be the best both in China PR and Asia.

And, if the next two months pan out the way they hope it does, Cannavaro and his charges could just be celebrating a return to where they rightfully belong.