AFC Champions League 2019 semifinals decided: Who will face who in the last four of ACL 2019?

The quarterfinal stages of the AFC Champions League 2019 came to a close on Wednesday as Chinese Super League giants Guangzhou Evergrande became the final team to progress to the semifinals.

They will join Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd SC, Saudi Professional League runners-up Al Hilal FC and J1 League outfit Urawa Red Diamonds in the semifinals of the ongoing season of the AFC Champions League.

AFC Champions League 2019: Al Sadd SC 2-1 Al Nassr FC (Hassan Al Haydos 59′)

Al Sadd, coached by Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez, had defeated Saudi side Al Nassr FC 4-3 on aggregate in their quarterfinal tie while Al Hilal had overcome fellow Saudi outfit Al Ittihad Club 3-1 on aggregate in the other East Asia Zone knockout tie.

On the other hand, in the West Asia Zone, Japanese side Urawa Reds overcame Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG FC on away goals after the tie finished 3-3 on aggregate while Guangzhou knocked out ACL 2018 champions Kashima Antlers with a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the final knockout tie at the Kashima Soccer Stadium.

Moving into the semifinals, Al Sadd SC will face Al Hilal FC in the two-legged East Asia Zone last four clash to be played on October 1 and 22 while Urawa Reds take on Guangzhou Evergrande in the other semifinal on October 2 and 23.

The final is scheduled to be held on November 9 and 24, 2019.

AFC Champions League 2019 Semifinal Fixtures

West Asia Zone

Semifinal First Leg – Al Sadd SC vs Al Hilal FC – October 1, 2019 – Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha

Semifinal Second Leg – Al Hilal FC vs Al Sadd SC – October 22, 2019 – King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh

East Asia Zone

Semifinal First Leg – Urawa Red Diamonds vs Guangzhou Evergrande – October 2, 2019 – Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama

Semifinal Second Leg – Guangzhou Evergrande vs Urawa Red Diamonds – October 23, 2019 – Tianhe Stadium, Guangzhou