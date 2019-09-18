LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Kashima Antlers vs Guangzhou Evergrande FC

Kashima Antlers are facing Guangzhou Evergrande FC in the AFC Champions League 2019 quarterfinal second leg at the Kashima Stadium on Wednesday.

Defending champions Kashima Antlers and Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande met in the first leg of the ACL 2019 quarterfinal at Tianhe Stadium in China PR back in August, but there was nothing to separate between the two sides as the game ended in a goalless draw.

J1 League side Kashima had defeated Sanfrecce Hiroshima on away goals in the Round of 16 tie while Guangzhou reached the quarterfinals after defeating fellow Chinese side Shandong Luneng via penalty shootouts.

Three of the four places in the semifinals of this season’s AFC Champions League have already been confirmed. Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd SC, who overcame Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr FC, will face Al Hilal FC in the West Asia Zone semifinal while Urawa Red Diamonds have made it to the last four from East Asia Zone after overcoming Shanghai SIPG FC in the quarterfinals.

Kashima Antlers vs Guangzhou Evergrande FC in the AFC Champions League 2019 quarterfinal second leg will kick off at 6:00 PM HKT.