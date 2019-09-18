AFC Champions League |

Al Hilal come from behind to down Al Ittihad in ACL 2019 quarter-finals

Al Hilal have come from a goal down to beat fellow Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ittihad 3-1 to advance into the semi-finals of AFC Champions League 2019.

Following a goalless first leg, it was Al Ittihad who were initially on course for the semi-finals after taking the lead in the 10th minute at the King Saud University Stadium.

A Carlos Villanueva corner was nodded on by Abdulmohsen Fallatah and opposition Ali Al-Bulaihi was unable to clear the danger as the ball bobbled through his legs, allowing Ziyad Al-Sahafi to do just enough to steer the ball into the bottom corner despite scuffing his shot.

But, a minute before halftime, the hosts equalised on the night when they worked the ball well out right to Andre Carrillo, whose low drive appeared to be a cross in search of Bafetimbi Gomis but Al Ittihad goalkeeper Fawaz Al-Qarni made a mess of his attempted block and could only help the ball into his own goal.

Al Hilal then took the lead three minutes after the restart, as Salem Al-Dawsari played the ball out right to Carrillo and then raced into the box to meet the return cross and send a glancing header into the back of the net.

And, with 12 minutes remaining, Al Hilal went on to secure the win – and their place in the last four – after Mohamed Kanno drove straight down the middle and fed a pass to Sebastian Giovinco, who produced a lovely turn around Abdullelah Al-Malki to create space for himself before rifling a shot under Al-Qarni.

AL HILAL: Abdullah Al-Mayouf, Mohammed Al-Breik, Jang Hyun-soo, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohamed Kanno, Salman Al-Faraj (Nasser Al-Dawsari 90+1’), Andre Carrillo, Sebastian Giovinco (Mohammad Al-Shalhoub 90’), Salem Al-Dawsari (Nawaf Al-Abed 89’), Bafetimbi Gomis.

AL ITTIHAD: Fawaz Al-Qarni, Saud Abdulhamid, Ziyad Al-Sahafi, Abdulmohsen Fallatah, Hamdan Al-Shamrani, Emiliano Vecchio, Khaled Al-Sumairi (Abdulaziz Al-Bishi 59’), Abdullelah Al-Malki, Carlos Villanueva, Luis Jimenez (Abdulaziz Al-Aryani 59’), Romarinho.

