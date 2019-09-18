Al Hilal come from behind to down Al Ittihad in ACL 2019 quarter-finals

Al Hilal have come from a goal down to beat fellow Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ittihad 3-1 to advance into the semi-finals of AFC Champions League 2019.

Following a goalless first leg, it was Al Ittihad who were initially on course for the semi-finals after taking the lead in the 10th minute at the King Saud University Stadium.

10′ GOAL!! @Ittihad_EN 1-0! Al Ittihad have taken the lead here as Abdulmohsen Fallatah heads a corner back across the goal and his defensive partner Ziyad Al-Sahafi somehow manages to turn the ball in! Ittihad have an away goal against @AlHilal_EN! #ACL2019 #HILvITT pic.twitter.com/edqpKHoafF — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 17, 2019

A Carlos Villanueva corner was nodded on by Abdulmohsen Fallatah and opposition Ali Al-Bulaihi was unable to clear the danger as the ball bobbled through his legs, allowing Ziyad Al-Sahafi to do just enough to steer the ball into the bottom corner despite scuffing his shot.

But, a minute before halftime, the hosts equalised on the night when they worked the ball well out right to Andre Carrillo, whose low drive appeared to be a cross in search of Bafetimbi Gomis but Al Ittihad goalkeeper Fawaz Al-Qarni made a mess of his attempted block and could only help the ball into his own goal.

44′ GOAL! @AlHilal_EN 1-1! Al Hilal FC have levelled things up here just before half time as Andre Carillo’s cross ends up in the back of the net. Al Ittihad goalkeeper Fawaz Al-Qarni should have done better there! 1-1! #ACL2019 #HILvITT pic.twitter.com/7u4Pojd76m — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 17, 2019

Al Hilal then took the lead three minutes after the restart, as Salem Al-Dawsari played the ball out right to Carrillo and then raced into the box to meet the return cross and send a glancing header into the back of the net.

48′ GOAL! @AlHilal_EN 2-1! Al Hilal FC have turned it around here as Salem Al-Dawsari pops up inside the box and heads home to give the hosts a 2-1 lead on the night as well as the tie! #ACL2019 #HILvITT pic.twitter.com/TXK6xDx2DI — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 17, 2019

And, with 12 minutes remaining, Al Hilal went on to secure the win – and their place in the last four – after Mohamed Kanno drove straight down the middle and fed a pass to Sebastian Giovinco, who produced a lovely turn around Abdullelah Al-Malki to create space for himself before rifling a shot under Al-Qarni.

78′ GOAL!! @AlHilal_EN 3-1! That might be game, set and match for Al Hilal FC as Sebastian Giovinco fires on in on the turn to give the hosts a 3-1 lead with barely 10 minutes left on the clock! #ACL2019 #HILvITT pic.twitter.com/GzKSq7Ncuk — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 17, 2019

AL HILAL: Abdullah Al-Mayouf, Mohammed Al-Breik, Jang Hyun-soo, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohamed Kanno, Salman Al-Faraj (Nasser Al-Dawsari 90+1’), Andre Carrillo, Sebastian Giovinco (Mohammad Al-Shalhoub 90’), Salem Al-Dawsari (Nawaf Al-Abed 89’), Bafetimbi Gomis.

AL ITTIHAD: Fawaz Al-Qarni, Saud Abdulhamid, Ziyad Al-Sahafi, Abdulmohsen Fallatah, Hamdan Al-Shamrani, Emiliano Vecchio, Khaled Al-Sumairi (Abdulaziz Al-Bishi 59’), Abdullelah Al-Malki, Carlos Villanueva, Luis Jimenez (Abdulaziz Al-Aryani 59’), Romarinho.