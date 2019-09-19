AFC Champions League 2019 Quarter-finals Leg 2: The Top 5

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks the five best performers from the second leg of the AFC Champions League 2019 quarter-final action.

As the AFC Champions League 2019 action approaches its business end, only four teams remain vying for the crown.

Al Sadd were the first to book their place in the semi-finals on Monday as they overcame a first-leg deficit to beat Al Nassr 3-1 and advance 4-3 on aggregate.

On Tuesday, Urawa Red Diamonds’ 1-1 draw with Shanghai SIPG proved sufficient for them to advance on away goals following a 3-3 aggregate draw, while Al Hilal bounced back after falling behind in the 10th minute to beat Al Ittihad 3-1 and progress after 0-0 first-leg draw.

Finally, the away goals rule also benefitted Guangzhou Evergrande as they advanced following a 1-1 draw against Kashima Antlers, knocking out the defending champions in the process.

For the victors, there were no shortage of heroes but, here, FOX Sports Asia picks the standouts from the last three days of ACL action.

Stunning strikes & incredible saves: THE TOP 5 performers from AFC CL quarter-finals 2nd leg

1) AKRAM AFIF (AL SADD)

Following his success with Qatar at the AFC Asian Cup, 2019 is already proving to be a year to remember for Akram Afif,

And although Al Sadd have not exactly fired on all cylinders in the Champions League, they rose to the occasion when it really mattered on Monday by seeing off Al Nassr.

26′ GOAL!! Al Sadd SC 1-0!@AlSaddSC are back level in this @TheAFCCL quarterfinal tie as Akram Afif gives Xavi’s side the lead in the second leg as he heads in from a Nam Tae-hee cross. #ACL2019 #SDDvNSR pic.twitter.com/1QSHLMbC8N — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 16, 2019

Like his club, Afif has not been at his most consistent in the tournament but found some form as he capitalised on a Brad Jones error to open the scoring in the 26th minute, before winning the penalty that led to Baghdad Bounedjah’s sealer with seven minutes remaining.

2) DAIKI HASHIOKA (URAWA RED DIAMONDS)

There have been numerous unsung heroes in Urawa’s charge to the last four and Daiki Hashioka is certainly one of them.

Still only 20, Hashioka – with his combination of offensive ability and tactical disciple – is a perfect fit as wing-back in coach Tsuyoshi Otsuki’s 3-4-3 system.

Highlights – Urawa Red Diamonds vs Shanghai SIPG

Against SIPG, he proved to be a real force of nature down the right and, along with Takahiro Sekine on the opposition flank, offered the Reds a double act that kept their Chinese Super League opponents busy all night long.

3) WANG SHENCHAO (SHANGHAI SIPG)

SIPG will have to wait at least another year to realise their dreams of being crowned continental champions, as they sorely missed absent foreign stars Hulk and Odil Ahmedov against Urawa.

However, one man who tried his best to drag the Chinese giants over the line was Wang Shenchao, who offered them plenty at the back and going forward despite a change of formation.

60′ GOAL! 1-1 Shanghai SIPG (3-3 on aggregate) Wang Shenchao ghosts in unmarked in the box and sweeps home the equalizer for the Chinese side! #URAvSHA #ACL2019 pic.twitter.com/XRrp6T4RWu — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 17, 2019

The 30-year-old levelled the scores for SIPG on the hour mark when he showed great determination to get in ahead of a defender and finish of Yu Hai’s left-wing cross for his third goal of the campaign, and it is remarkable that he still only has seven caps for China PR for all his apparent ability.

4) ANDRE CARRILLO (AL HILAL)

Given the resilience they showed after falling behind to claim a 3-1 win over Saudi Arabian rivals Al Ittihad, Al Hilal had no shortage of heroes at the King Saud University Stadium on Tuesday but Andre Carrillo was a standout with an electric display.

Hugging the right touchline throughout the 90 minutes to offer the hosts plenty of width and penetration, the Peru international equalised shortly before halftime when he found space inside the area and drilled away a low shot that was fumbled into goal by Fawaz Al-Qarni.

48′ GOAL! @AlHilal_EN 2-1! Al Hilal FC have turned it around here as Salem Al-Dawsari pops up inside the box and heads home to give the hosts a 2-1 lead on the night as well as the tie! #ACL2019 #HILvITT pic.twitter.com/TXK6xDx2DI — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 17, 2019

Then, three minutes into the second half, Carrillo weighed in with another vital contribution as he swung in an inch-perfect cross that was headed home by Salem Al-Dawsari for the go-ahead goal.

5) ZENG CHENG (GUANGZHOU EVERGRANDE)

A 1-1 draw proved enough for two-time champions Evergrande to see off Kashima on Wednesday following a 0-0 draw in the first leg, and Anderson Talisca was the man who netted the all-important away goal.

Nonetheless, it was goalkeeper Zeng Cheng who produced the most vital contribution for the Chinese Super League giants with an inspired display between the sticks.

14′ GOOD SAVE! A deflected effort from Leo Silva forces Zeng Cheng into a fine stop to deny @atlrs_english!#KASvGUA #ACL2019 pic.twitter.com/3lhvkTK6Oj — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 18, 2019

Zeng was a reassuring presence throughout the 90 minutes as he regularly came off his line to gather aerial balls with authority, but also produced a string of outstanding saves to keep Kashima at bay as they went in search for a second goal that would have seen them progress into the final four.