LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Urawa Red Diamonds vs Shanghai SIPG

Urawa Red Diamonds are hosting Shanghai SIPG FC in the second leg of the AFC Champions League 2019 quarterfinal at the Saitama Stadium 2002 on Tuesday.

Chinese Super League champions Shanghai and J1 League outfit Urawa Reds had met in the first leg at the Shanghai Stadium on August 27 and played out a 2-2 draw in the ACL 2019 quarterfinal first leg.

Visitors Urawa took a 2-0 lead in the first half, thanks to goals from Tomoaki Makino and Shinzo Koroki, but the Chinese giants hit back through a brace from Hulk who converted two penalties in the second half to end the first leg at 2-2.

Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd became the first team through to the semifinals of the ACL 2019 as they defeated Saudi Professional League outfit Al Nassr FC 4-3 on aggregate on Monday.

Guangzhou Evergrande FC will face defending champions Kashima Antlers FC of Japan in the other quarterfinal of the East Asia Zone on Wednesday while Al Hilal FC battle Al Ittihad Club for a place in the semifinal from West Asia Zone on Tuesday.

