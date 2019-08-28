LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Guangzhou Evergrande FC vs Kashima Antlers

Guangzhou Evergrande FC will face Kashima Antlers in the first leg of the AFC Champions League 2019 quarterfinals at the Tianhe Stadium in Guangzhou on Wednesday.

Guangzhou reached the quarterfinals of the continental club championship after a dramatic penalty shootout win over their Chinese Super League rivals Shandong Luneng in the Round of 16. Guangzhou had won the first leg 2-1, but Shandong came back to win the second leg at their home 3-2 to tie 4-4 on aggregate and force the shootouts. However, it was the South China Tigers who triumphed in the end to make the last eight.

Defending champions Kashima, meanwhile, also progressed to the quarterfinals of the ACL 2019 by fine margins. Their win came thanks to the away goals rule after their tie with J1 League rivals Sanfrecce Hiroshima ended 3-3 on aggregate. However, Shoma Doi’s brace in the second leg at the Hiroshima Big Arch came to their rescue.

Guangzhou are making the quarterfinals after crashing out in the Round of 16 in the ACL 2018 while Kashima thrashed Tianjian Quanjian, the team who knocked Guangzhou out, 5-0 in the quarterfinals to book the semifinal berth.

Guangzhou Evergrande FC vs Kashima Antlers FC in the AFC Champions League 2019 quarterfinal first leg will kick off at 8:00 PM HKT. You can follow all the updates form the game LIVE right here on our Matchday Blog.