AFC Champions League 2019: Al Ittihad hold Al Hilal to goalless draw in quarterfinal first leg

Al Hilal FC were held to a goalless draw by local rivals Al Ittihad Club in the first leg of their AFC Champions League 2019 quarterfinal clash on Tuesday.

It was visitors Al Hilal who were the dominant of the two sides in the all-Saudi Arabian continental clash at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, but there was no separating the two sides in the first 90 minutes of the two-legged tie.

Al Hilal had progressed to the quarterfinals after a 4-3 aggregate win over another Saudi outfit Al Ahli FC while Al Ittihad had overcome Iranian club Zob Ahan FC 6-4 on aggregate in a high-scoring Round of 16 tie.

However, the otherwise potent attacks of both sides — Al Hilal’s featuring ACL 2019’s second highest goal scorer Bafetimbi Gomis and Al Ittihad’s comprising prolific Brazilian Romarinho — endured a quiet night in front of around 55,000 fans in Jeddah.

Salem Al Dawsari went closest to scoring for Al Hilal in the first half when his shot at the end of some good work from Yassir Al Shahrani was met with an equally brilliant save from Al Ittihad goalkeeper Fawaz Al Qarni.

After the restart, Ittihad attacker Carlos Villanueva could have given the hosts a lead had it not been for Al Hilal shot-stopper Abdullah Al Mayouf. Al Ittihad lost Romarinho due to an injury towards the dying moments of the first leg as the two sides settled for a goalless draw.

The return leg of the first-ever all-Saudi quarterfinal clash in the ACL, to be played at the King Saud University Stadium on September 17, will decide which of the two sides will face the winners of the quarterfinal between Saudi champions Al Nassr and Qatar champions Al Sadd SC.

Al Nassr have recorded a 2-1 win over Al Sadd in the first leg held at their home the other day.