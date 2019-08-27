Hulk double keeps Shanghai SIPG alive against Urawa Red Diamonds

Brazilian star Hulk netted two second-half penalties to salvage a 2-2 draw for Shanghai SIPG against Urawa Red Diamonds in the first leg of their AFC Champions League 2019 quarter-final.

It was Urawa who drew first blood after just four minutes as they capitalised on an error from Yan Junling; Tomoaki Makino reacting quickest after the opposition keeper had dropped Kazuki Nagasawa’s freekick and firing home from close range.

AFC Champions League 2019: Shanghai SIPG 0-2 Urawa Red Diamonds (Shinzo Koroki 30′)

Nagasawa was the creator once more on the half-hour mark as he played a searching ball in behind the SIPG defence to find Shinzo Koroki, who finished past Yan to put the visitors firmly in control of proceedings.

But, four minutes after halftime, SIPG were handed a lifeline when they won a penalty and Hulk coolly converted to keep them in with a shout.

AFC Champions League 2019: Shanghai SIPG 2-2 Urawa Red Diamonds (Hulk 71′ Penalty)

And, in the 69th minute, the hosts were awarded another spot-kick after Mauricio was penalised for handball and Hulk made no mistake once more from 12 yards to earn his side a draw ahead of next week’s second leg at Saitama Stadium 2002.