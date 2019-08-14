AFC Champions League 2019: Al Hilal progress despite 1-0 defeat to Al Ahli in second leg

A 1-0 Round of 16 second leg defeat to Al Ahli FC at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh notwithstanding, Al Hilal FC had made it to the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League 2019.

Al Hilal had recorded a 4-2 win over their Saudi Professional League rivals on the road in the first leg last week and could afford to lose 1-0 and still progress to the next round of the continental championship with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Bafetimbi Gomis had scored a hat-trick on his 34th birthday to down Al Ahli last week, and it was the former France international who was once again the danger man in the middle.

Two chances fell for Gomis around the half-hour mark to put the game to bed early at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, but his effort from the edge of the box was brilliantly tipped wide by Al Ahli goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais.

As Al-Owais’ kept Al Ahli in the game, Abdulfattah Asiri gave his side a glimmer of hope when he scored three minutes before half time to make it 4-3 on aggregate and give Al Ahli a renewed impetus in the second half.

But, Al Hilal managed to negate the threat of Al Ahli after the restart and the goal was the only shot on target for the visitors in the whole of the game

Al Hilal will now face fellow Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad Club in the quarterfinals of the ACL 2019 scheduled to be played on August 27 and September 17. Al Ittihad had booked their last eight spot after a 6-4 aggregate win over Iranian out Zob Ahan FC in their Round of 16 tie.