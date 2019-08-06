AFC Champions League 2019: Al Wahda peg back Al Nassr to leave tie evenly poised

Al Wahda grabbed a potentially crucial away goal in the AFC Champions League Round of 16 on Monday as they held Al Nassr to a 1-1 first-leg draw.

It was the Saudi Arabian hosts who drew first blood at the King Fahd International Stadium in the 17th minute when a searching cross from Sultan Al-Ghanam found Abderrazak Hamdallah, who did well to get in between two defenders and send a stooping header into the back of the net.

But, eight minutes after halftime, Al Wahda hit their opponents on the break as Leonardo ran onto Ismail Matar’s clever through-ball and coolly took the ball past the onrushing Brad Jones before steering a left-footed effort into the unguarded goal.

Al Nassr had more of the play in the final third but were unable to really carve out another clear-cut chance, as Al Wahda goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Shamsi showed good authority in coming off his line to deal with several threats.

Instead, it was the United Arab Emirates outfit who arguably looked more threatening on the counter and they could have grabbed the win in the 91st minute, only for Sebastian Tagliabue to see his snapshot come back off the foot of the post.



Nonetheless, with neither team able to find the winner, the tie remains evenly poised ahead of next week’s second leg at the Al Nahyan Stadium.

AL NASSR: Brad Jones, Sultan Al-Ghanam, Maicon Roque, Omar Hawsawi, Abdulrahman Al-Obaid, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Abdulrahman Al-Dossari (Nawaf Al-Farshan 85’), Hamad Al-Mansor (Khalid Al-Ghwinem 85’), Giuliano, Fahad Al-Jumeiah (Faraj Al-Ghushayan 71’), Abderrazak Hamdallah.

AL WAHDA: Mohammed Al-Shamsi, Mohammed Al-Menhali, Hamdan Al-Kamali, Rim Chang-woo, Hussain Abbas, Nicolas Milesi, Fawaz Awana, Tahnoon Al-Zaabi (Khalil Ibrahim 59’), Ismail Matar (Khaled Ibrahim 90+2’), Leonardo, Sebastian Tagliabue.