AFC Champions League 2019: Al Ittihad come from behind to edge Zob Ahan

Al Ittihad have one foot in the quarter-finals of AFC Champions League 2019 after producing a fine fightback to beat Zob Ahan 2-1 in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

It was Zob Ahan who got off to a dream start as they edged ahead at the neutral venue of United Arab Emirates’ Zabeel Stadium after just seven minutes.

After the Iranian outfit were awarded a freekick 25 yards out from goal, talismanic captain Ghasem Hadadifar proceeded to bend a sublime effort into the top corner that had Fawaz Al-Qarni beaten all ends up.

But the lead lasted barely two minutes before the Saudi Arabians equalised after some hesitant defending from the opposition.

A cross from the right was deflected onto the bar and looped up in the air before coming back off the woodwork again and falling right at the feet of ex-Chile international Luis Jimenez, who made no mistake in poking home on the rebound for a debut goal.

With parity now restored, it was Al Ittihad who created the better of the chances as the match wore on but were initially struggled to make the most of their opportunities.

A minute after the hour mark, Romarinho looked to have spurned an excellent chance when he was played through on goal by an incisive pass, only to blaze wide with only Bagher to beat.

But, in the 72nd minute, Al Ittihad finally made their superiority count when Carlos Villanueva swung a corner into the box and centre-back Ziyad Al-Sahafi showed the greatest determination to meet it amidst a sea of players and send a powerful header into the back of the net to win the tie.

AL ITTIHAD: Fawaz Al-Qarni, Saud Abdulhamid, Ziyad Al-Sahafi, Abdulmohsen Fallatah, Hamdan Al-Shamrani, Emiliano Vecchio, Khaled Al-Sumairi (Abdulaziz Al-Bishi 68’), Abdullelah Al-Malki, Carlos Villanueva, Luis Jimenez (Essam Al-Muwallad 84’), Romarinho.

ZOB AHAN: Mohammad Bagher Sadeghi, Milad Fakhreddini, Mohammad Nejad Mahdi, Vahid Mohammadzadeh, Masoud Ebrahimzadeh, Hamid Bou Hamdan, Danial Esmaeilifar, Zobeir Niknafs (Mehdi Mehdipour 71’), Ghasem Hadadifar, Reza Habibzadeh (Mohammadreza Abbasi 60’), Amir Arsalan Motahari (Ehsan Pahlavan 80’).