AFC Champions League 2019 Round of 16 West Zone Leg 1: The 4 Big Questions

With the Round of 16 battle in the West Zone of the AFC Champions League 2019 set to get underway, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks at the four big questions ahead of the first-leg ties.

CAN AL WAHDA MAINTAIN GROUP-STAGE MOMENTUM?

After a 12-year absence, Al Wahda are back in the knockout round of the AFC Champions League and deservedly so, after some impressive displays in the previous round.

Despite coming up against some stern opposition, Al Wahda overcame an opening-round defeat to finish top of Group B with 13 points from six games.

FOUR-goal hero Leonardo wins it for Al Wahda!

With compatriots Al Ain and Al Wasl both struggling and finishing bottom of their respective groups, the Clarets are United Arab Emirates’ sole remaining representatives in the tournament.

Standing in between them and a place in the quarter-finals are an Al Nassr outfit with plenty of experience to call upon, including playmaker Yahya Al-Shehri, Omar Hawsawi and ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Jones.

With Al Wahda enjoying home advantage in the return encounter, a positive result at the King Fahd International Stadium on Monday would put them in an excellent position.

ARE SURPRISE PACKAGES ZOB AHAN GOING TO SHINE EVEN MORE?

While perennial contenders Persepolis and Esteghlal fell by the wayside, it was the less-glamorous Zob Ahan who rose to the occasion to fly the flag for Iran.

The Fuladshahr-based side were the only team to be undefeated in the group stage as they finished first in Group A, with players such as Amir Arsalan Motahari, Hamid Bou Hamdan and Mohammad Nejad Mahdi really making a name for themselves.

Runners-up in 2010, Zob Ahan do have pedigree in Asia’s premier club competition but will have to see off Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad if they are to go further.

Although Al Ittihad were not always the most consistent in the group stage, they were one of the most-exciting teams in the competition when on song and Monday’s clash at the Zabeel Stadium is promising to be a tasty affair.

WILL XAVI GET MANAGERIAL REIGN OFF TO WINNING START AGAINST RIVALS AL DUHAIL?



Following the conclusion of a much-celebrated playing career, the reign of Xavi – the manager – will begin on Tuesday.

And there aren’t many bigger games for him to get started with than coming up against fellow Qatar Stars League giants Al Duhail in a continental knockout tie.

And there will not be too many bigger clashes to get started with.

Can Al Sadd fire in post-Xavi era?

With domestic competition only kicking off later this month, Xavi’s managerial debut will see him face familiar opposition in Al Duhail, who not only boast a plethora of quality players but have strengthened in the off-season by bringing in Iraq star Mohanad Ali.

With the likes of Baghdad Bounedjah, Abdelkarim Hassan and Gabi to call upon, Al Sadd are – of course – no slouches themselves, but it will be interesting to see how fast Xavi warms up to the hot seat.

WHO WILL EMERGE TRIUMPHANT IN BATTLE OF SAUDI ARABIA’S GIANTS?

As two of Saudi Arabia’s biggest teams, having won three of the last four Pro League titles, any match between Al Hilal and Al Ahli is bound to whet the appetite but even more so when it happens to be a continental affair.

Having topped Group C with 13 points, Al Hilal – runners-up just two years ago – have gone some way in making amends for last season’s failure to reach the knockout stage.

The ssssnake is back home 🐍@Alhilal_EN signs @18andrecarrillo till 2023 💪 pic.twitter.com/DgzGbhjtEV — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) July 23, 2019

With former Italy international Sebastian Giovinco pulling the strings behind ex-Premier League striker Bafetimbi Gomis, Al Hilal have quite the formidable lineup.

Nonetheless, do have Syria international Omar Al-Soma, who netted six of his team’s seven goals so far in the tournament, leading the line, with the capable Elvis Saric, Housain Al-Mogahwi and Muhannad Assiri in support.

Interestingly, since 2017, Al Hilal have only lost to Al Ahli once in eight encounters but that was in their most recent meeting – a 1-0 loss in the second leg of the Arab Club Champions Cup semi-finals back in back in April – although they ultimately progressed on penalties.