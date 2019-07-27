Indian Super League set to become India’s top tier league competition

The Indian Super League (ISL) is set to get the status of India’s premier football league competition as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is set to approve the request made by All India Football Federation (AIFF).

In a letter to the AFC, the AIFF have communicated the desired change in their national competition – starting the coming campaign – wherein ISL will be played as country’s top tier, according to FOX Sports Asia sources.

As per the AIFF letter, the ISL club which tops the League Stage will be rewarded with the AFC Champions League spot, thus awarding the premier tier status of national club competition in India to ISL.

Previously, it was the I -League which got the ACL spot.

With this change, the I-League will be restructured and its participants will instead do battle for a slot in the AFC Cup, the second-tier club competition in Asia.

Despite being only launched in 2014, ISL has emerged as one of the most followed leagues of Asia in a short span of five years, and has attracted some of the renowned foreign players and coaches.

“A lot of positive changes has happened in Indian football in these last five years,” India captain Sunil Chhetri was quoted as saying recently, during the Intercontinental Cup hosted in Ahmedabad, India earlier this month.

“Just the way players think about football, their approach towards the game has changed.”

“Sandesh Jhingan is much more aware than any player that you may think about 10 to 15 years ago. He is much more knowledgeable, he is much more a machine, much more equipped to do well.

“So has ISL helped? Yes, definitely.”

ISL is currently played over six to seven months with ten clubs participating.

In its brief five-year existence, the ISL has helped spread and develop football in newer cities in India.

It has not only emerged popular with new generation of fans following, but has also become an aspirational competition among young footballers.

Currently, the entire India national team squad comprises players from the ISL clubs, and even 16 members of the nation’s historic 2017 U-17 World Cup squad have also signed up for teams in the competition.