AFC Champions League 2019 Quarterfinals Draw: Kashima Antlers to face Guangzhou Evergrande; Shanghai battle Urawa Reds

The AFC Champions League 2019 quarterfinals draw took place at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Tuesday with four East Asia Zone clubs including reigning champions Kashima Antlers knowing their opponents in the last eight.

2018 champions Kashima will face Guangzhou Evergrande in the East Asia Zone quarterfinal with the first leg set to take place in China PR on August 28 and the second leg at the Kashima Soccer Stadium on September 18.

Meanwhile, in the other East Asia Zone quarterfinal, Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai SIPG will take on Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds.

Meanwhile in the West Asia Zone where the Round of 16 matches are yet to take place, winners of the Al Nassr FC vs Al Wahda FC will take on winners of the all-Qatar tie between Al Duhail SC and Al Sadd SC.

In the other quarterfinal of the West Zone, winners of Al Ittihad SC of Saudi Arabia and Zobahan FC of IR Iran will face the winners of the all-Saudi tie between Al Ahli Saudi FC and Al Hilal FC.

Defending champions Kashima Antlers, Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai SIPG and Urawa Red Diamonds had reached the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League 2019 from East after winning their Round of 16 matches held last month.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr FC vs Al Wahda FC, Al Ittihad Club vs Zobahan FC, Al Duhail SC vs Al Sadd SC and Al Ahli Saudi FC vs Al Hilal FC are the four Round of 16 ties in the East Asia Zone which are to be played next month.

The quarterfinals of the ACL 2019 are to be held in August-September with the two-legged final scheduled to be held in November later this year. J.League outfit Kashima had defeated Iran Pro League side Persepolis FC 2-0 on aggregate in last season’s final.