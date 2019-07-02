LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Quarterfinals draw

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFC Champions League quarterfinals draw. Follow our live blog as twelve teams get drawn into four ties.

We’re in the endgame now! The teams are starting to thin out as the quest for the AFC Champions League heads into the final stages. Twelve teams are left in the competition, which will soon turn into eight. And those eight clubs will find out who they are up against in the quarterfinals today, July 2.

The fate of the West Zone is still undecided, with all the round of sixteen times still to be played. Nevertheless, they too will learn of their quarterfinal fate later on in the day.

The story of East Zone is somewhat different. Eight teams have already become four, with Kashima Antlers, Guangzhou Evergrande, Urawa Red Diamonds, and Shanghai SIPG all into the next round. They will learn their ACL quarterfinal fate today as well.

You can follow the AFC Champions League quarterfinals draw via our Live Blog here: