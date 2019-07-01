AFC Champions League 2019, AFC Cup 2019 knockout stage draws to be held on July 2

The knockout stage draws for the AFC Champions League 2019 and AFC Cup 2019 will be held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Tuesday, July 2.

Only seven clubs remain in the AFC Cup 2019 and they will know their fate in the knockout stages with the AFC Cup draw set to take place first starting from 3 PM HKT.

The seven standing clubs also include two from Southeast Asia — Becamex Binh Duong FC and Hanoi FC, the Vietnamese duo who will face off in the two-legged ASEAN Zonal Final to be held in July-August.

The teams are set for the #AFCCup2019 Road to the Final! Who is going to go all the way to the final? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ydPMCs24xA — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) June 26, 2019

The winners of the ASEAN Zonal Final will progress to the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals where they will be joined by Abahani Dhaka (Bangladesh) form South Asia, Altyn Asyr (Turkmenistan) from Central Asia and April 25 SC (DPR Korea) from East Asia and for which the Tuesday’s draw will take place.

Tuesday’s draw will tell us which of the other three sides Becamex or Hanoi will face in the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal and will also lay out their road to the grand finale where they will place the winners of the West Asia Zone Al Ahed FC (Lebanon) or Al Jazeera Club (Jordan) for the ultimate prize — the AFC Cup 2019.

Meanwhile, the AFC Champions League draws will pit the teams that made it through the Round of 16 stages of the West and East Asia Zones in the quarterfinals.

Defending champions Kashima Antlers, Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai SIPG and Urawa Red Diamonds have already reached the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League 2019 from East while the Round of 16 ties for the West are to be held in August.

The four #ACL2019 East Asia quarter finalists! 🇨🇳 Shanghai SIPG

🇨🇳 Guangzhou Evergrande

🇯🇵 Urawa Red Diamonds

🇯🇵 Kashima Antlers 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/E4Fpc04lYt — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) June 26, 2019

Al Nassr FC vs Al Wahda FC, Al Ittihad Club vs Zobahan FC, Al Duhail SC vs Al Sadd SC and Al Ahli Saudi FC vs Al Hilal FC are the four Round of 16 ties which are to be played next month.

The quarterfinals of the ACL 2019 are to be held in August-September.

You can follow the AFC Cup 2019 and AFC Champions League knockout stage draws LIVE on FOX Sports Asia from 3 PM HKT on July 2, Tuesday.