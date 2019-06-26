AFC Champions League 2019: Koroki double inspires Urawa comeback

Urawa Red Diamonds produced a fine comeback to beat Ulsan Hyundai 3-0 on Wednesday and advance from AFC Champions League 2019 Round of 16 with a 4-2 aggregate win.

Having suffered a 2-1 defeat in last week’s first leg, Urawa had it all to do at the Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium but gave themselves every chance of pulling off a fightback by drawing first blood.

AFC Champions League 2019: Ulsan Hyundai 0-1 Urawa Red Diamonds (Shinzo Koroki 41′)

Four minutes before halftime, Tomoya Ugajin embarked on a charge down the right and floated a good cross into the box, where Shinzo Koroki was somehow left unmarked to head past Oh Seung-hoon.

At this stage, Ulsan were still advancing on away goals and looked content to sit back and defend their position, allowing Urawa to push forward with greater intent in the second half.

AFC Champions League 2019: Ulsan Hyundai 0-2 Urawa Red Diamonds (Shinzo Koroki 80′)

This plan came back to haunt them in the 80th minute Koroki was on target again, nipping in ahead of his marker to meet Mauricio Antonio’s searching pass and steer a header just inside the far post.

And, with three minutes remaining, the 2017 champions made sure of the win as they hit the hapless; Kenyu Sugimoto guiding Ryosuke Yamanaka’s left-wing cross into the path of Ewerton for the Brazilian to coolly finish into the back of the net.

AFC Champions League 2019: Ulsan Hyundai 0-3 Urawa Red Diamonds (Ewerton 87′)

ULSAN HYUNDAI: Oh Seung-hoon, Jeong Dong-ho (Kim Soo-an 88’), Yun Young-sun, Dave Bulthuis, Park Joo-ho, Kim Tae-hwan, Mix Diskerud, Park Yong-woo, Kim In-sung, Junior Negrao (Hwang Il-su 61’), Kim Sung-joon (Kim Bo-kyung 46’).

URAWA RED DIAMONDS: Shusaku Nishikawa, Takuya Iwanami (Kazuki Nagasawa 75’), Mauricio Antonio, Tomoaki Makino, Tomoya Ugajin (Ryota Moriwaki 83’), Takuya Aoki, Ewerton, Ryosuke Yamanaka, Yuki Muto, Fabricio (Kenyu Sugimoto 66’), Shinzo Koroki.