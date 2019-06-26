AFC Champions League 2019: SIPG deny Jeonbuk with shootout win

Shanghai SIPG are through to the quarter-finals of AFC Champions League 2019 as they beat Jeonbuk Hyundai on penalties on Wednesday after both teams played out a 2-2 aggregate draw in the Round of 16.

Following a 1-1 draw between the two sides in last week’s opening encounter, it was Jeonbuk who drew first blood at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium when Kim Shin-wook showed good determination to get in front of his marker and meet Son Jun-ho’s neat dinked pass with a first-time finish past Yan Junling.

27′ GOAL!! 1-0 @Jeonbuk_Hyundai! Jeonbuk have broken the deadlock here & who else but Kim Shin-wook to score it! He wins another aerial contest to knock it down to his teammate before turning in a cross seconds later to help his side lead 2-1 on aggregate.#JEOvSHA #ACL2019 pic.twitter.com/ZGh7MPueZm — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) June 26, 2019

But, with ten minutes remaining, the visitors equalised when Elkeson did well to keep Oscar’s deep cross alive and head it back into play, and Hulk was on hand to do the rest by firing away a shot that took a wicked deflection into the back of the net.

80′ GOAL! 1-1 Shanghai SIPG! Shanghai have levelled things up as Hulk finds the equaliser after a header back in from the byline by Elkeson! There is confusion over whether the ball went out of play before being headed in, but the goal stands! #JEOvSHA #ACL2019 pic.twitter.com/eAg8OhiKeg — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) June 26, 2019

Extra-time beckoned and – with neither side able to find the breakthrough – the game was then to the contested by penalties, although the hosts were by then down to ten men after Moon Seon-min was sent off for retaliation right at the death.

In the end, it was legendary Jeonbuk striker Lee Dong-gook who proved to be the villain as his attempt was saved by Yan Junling, paving the way for SIPG to claim a 5-3 triumph in the shootout.

JEONBUK HYUNDAI MOTORS: Song Bum-keun, Lee Yong, Hong Jeong-ho, Kim Min-hyeok, Kim Jin-su, Shin Hyung-min, Son Jun-ho (Lee Dong-gook 116’), Lim Sun-young (Choi Young-jun 76’), Moon Seon-min, Ricardo Lopes, Kim Shin-wook.

SHANGHAI SIPG: Yan Junling, Wang Shenchao, Wei Zhen (Li Shenglong 68’), He Guan, Shi Ke, Zhang Wei (Chen Binbin 113’), Odil Ahmedov, Yang Shiyuan (Cai Huikang 118’), Oscar, Hulk, Elkeson.