Becamex Binh Duong’s Ho Tan Tai was responsible for his incredible header at 75′ except that the Vietnamese player directed the ball towards his team’s own goal post.

The Vietnamese side was leading 1-0 against Indonesia’s PSM Makassar when an own goal helped the hosts equalise. Becamex Binh Duong, however, were successful in holding off PSM Makassar owing to their away goal which brought the score to 2-2 aggregate by the end of their second leg fixture.

You can watch the video below:

AFC Cup 2019: PSM Makassar 1-1 Becamex Binh Duong (Ho Tan Tai Own Goal 75′)