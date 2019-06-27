AFC Champions League 2019 Round of 16 – East Zone Leg 2: The Top 5

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks the five players who impressed the most in the second leg of the AFC Champions League 2019 Round of 16 ties in the East Zone.

The quarter-final line-up in the East Zone of AFC Champions League 2019 has been finalised and there is certainly no shortage of heavyweights in the final eight.

Reigning champions Kashima Antlers barely scrapped through on Tuesday as they advanced on away goals following a 3-3 aggregrate draw with Sanfrecce Hiroshima, before Guangzhou Evergrande – winners in 2013 and 2015 – needed penalties to progress after drawing 5-5 with Shandong Luneng.

Then, on Wednesday, Shanghai SIPG also prevailed in the shootout following a 2-2 aggregate draw with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, while Urawa Red Diamonds produced a stirring comeback to overturn a one-goal deficit as they defeated Ulsan Hyundai 3-0.

Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a closer look at the five players who shone the brightest in the second leg of the AFC Champions League Round of 16 action in the East.

1) SHOMA DOI (KASHIMA ANTLERS)

For the second week in a row, Shoma Doi was impossible to ignore as his fine brace in Kashima Antlers’ 3-2 defeat to Sanfrecce Hiroshima was enough to help his side progress on away goals following a 4-4 aggregate draw.

After impressing in a supporting role alongside Serginho in the first leg, Doi emerged as the main act on Tuesday as he showed excellent reaction and improvisation to open the scoring.

AFC Champions League 2019: Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-2 Kashima Antlers (Shoma Doi 89′)

His break-away also led to Sanfrecce goalkeeper Hirotsugu Nakabayashi getting sent off for a last-man foul, before Doi nabbed the crucial second away goal with a cool finish from 40 yards after Kashima hit the hosts on the counter with a minute remaining.

2) PAULINHO (GUANGZHOU EVERGRANDE)

Another star of the competition who makes back-to-back appearances in The Top 5 is Paulinho, who also netted twice as Guangzhou Evergrande advanced to the quarters on penalties following a 4-4 draw on aggregate.

It was the energy and enterprise that the Brazilian is renowned for that led to him breaking the deadlock as he followed up into the box and profited by finishing into an open goal, after Yang Liyu had pounced on a mistake from Wang Dalei but fired off the post.

AFC Champions League 2019: Shandong Luneng 3-2 Guangzhou Evergrande (Paulinho 103′)

Then, after Shandong had produced a stirring fightback and netted three goals to lead 4-3 on aggregate, Paulinho stepped up in extra-time and curled home a sublime freekick from all of 25 yards to sent the game into the shootout, where Evergrande ultimately prevailed 6-5.

3) GIL (SHANDONG LUNENG)

From Shandong’s foreign contingent, it is not surprise that Marouane Fellaini and Graziano Pelle have grabbed most of the headlines but Brazilian centre-back Gil has also been a consistent performer.

Against Evergrande, the 32-year-old rose to the occasion and nearly singlehandedly dragged his team over the line.

AFC Champions League 2019: Shandong Luneng 1-1 Guangzhou Evergrande (Zhou Haibin 62′)

With Gil standing 1.93 metres tall, the Evergrande had no answer for him at set pieces and he twice used his aerial prowess to excellent effect for goals to Zhou Haibin and Liu Junshuai.

4) SHI KE (SHANGHAI SIPG)

It is never easy coming up against a striker of Kim Shin-wook’s power and aerial ability, even more so when the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors target man is on song as he was on Wednesday.

But although Kim did find the back of the net, Shi Ke battled with him manfully all evening long and won his fair share of duels.

Highlights – Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Shanghai SIPG

The China PR international also showed excellent reading of the game in the timing of his tackles and interceptions, and played an important role in getting SIPG across the line.

5) SHINZO KOROKI (URAWA RED DIAMONDS)

A key player in Urawa’s ACL-winning side of 2017, Shinzo Koroki could just prove pivotal once more in his side’s quest for a third continental crown.

While the J1 League outfit have not exactly fired on all cylinders this season, they have regularly done just enough to accomplish the job and Koroki has certainly come to the rescue on a number of occasions.

AFC Champions League 2019: Ulsan Hyundai 0-2 Urawa Red Diamonds (Shinzo Koroki 80′)

On Wednesday, he nodded home a Tomoya Ugajin cross to open the scoring but, with Urawa still facing elimination on away goals, the 32-year-old popped up with another fine header with just ten minutes remaining to put them ahead on aggregate before Ewerton wrapped things up with a third shortly after.