LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Jeonbuk Hyundai vs Shanghai SIPG

Joenbuk Hyundai visited Shanghai SIPG for the AFC Champions League round of 16 first leg last week. The K-League side even took a first-minute lead against their opponents, only for them to hit back before half-time. The match, as a result, ended one-one, with Jeonbuk gaining a slight advantage due to their away goal.

Jeonbuk Hyundai will fancy their chances of making it through to the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League. The K-League side has an away goal in their bank and are also playing the second leg at home. However, an early goal by Shanghai SIPG could make things interesting. The winner of this tie will join Kashima Antlers and Guangzhou Evergrande in the ACL quarterfinals.

