AFC Champions League 2019: Jeonbuk Hyundai vs Shanghai SIPG live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Jeonbuk Hyundai and Shanghai SIPG are set to lock horns in the last match of Round 16 in AFC Champions League 2019. The two teams ended their first leg fixture in a 1-1 draw.

With one away goal, Jeonbuk Hyundai bear a small advantage over Shanghai SIPG. If the Korean side manages to conclude today’s game in a goalless draw, they will move to the quarter-final.

The two-time champions will be successful in qualifying for the finals ninth time in the tournament’s history. Moreover, this year, they have not suffered from a single loss at home. Shanghai SIPG, on the other hand, will look to register at least two away goals tomorrow in order to avoid repeating history. Three years ago, the Chinese side was eliminated from the tournament by Jeonbuk Hyundai who won their match 5-0.

Will the visitors be successful in finding snatching back their victory from the K-League side tomorrow?

When to watch?

The match between Jeonbuk Hyundai vs Shanghai SIPG will take place on June 26, and kicks-off at 6:00 PM HKT.

The Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, Republic of Korea will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The fans from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup. The fans in Australia can watch the match on Fox Sports Australia.

The fans in India can tune in to DSport to watch the match.

Cambodia and Indonesia can catch the game on BTV and MNC Media respectively whereas Iran can tune in to IRIB.