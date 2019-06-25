AFC Champions League 2019: Ulsan Hyundai vs Urawa Red Diamonds live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Ulsan Hyundai and Urawa Red Diamonds are set to lock horns in the last match of Round 16 in AFC Champions League 2019. The former picked a 2-1 victory against the Urawa Red Diamonds and currently bear that advantage.

Ulsan Hyundai made a brilliant comeback after conceding in the first game. The second half saw them dominating the Japanese side and impress the onlookers. If they continue to win against Urawa Red Diamonds in today’s match, Ulsan Hyundai will qualify for the quarter-final of the tournament for the first time in seven years.

Ulsan Hyundai have not conceded a single goal at home this year. The visitors will look to change that as the two-time former champions, Urawa Reds Diamonds will be keen on making a comeback as this is their last shot at surviving in the tournament.

When to watch?

The match between Ulsan Hyundai and Urawa Red Diamonds will take place on June 26, and kicks-off at 7:00 PM HKT.

The Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, Republic of Korea will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The fans from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup. The fans in Australia can watch the match on Fox Sports Australia.

The fans in India can tune in to DSport to watch the match.

Cambodia and Indonesia can catch the game on BTV and MNC Media respectively whereas Iran can tune in to IRIB.