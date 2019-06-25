LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Shandong Luneng vs Guangzhou Evergrande

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFC Champions League tie between Shandong Luneng and Guangzhou Evergrande. You can follow the match via our live blog here.

An all-Chinese tie coming up in the AFC Champions League as Shandong Luneng face Guangzhou Evergrande. The two teams faced each other last week, during the first leg of this round of sixteen tie. On that occasion, it was Guangzhou who reigned supreme by two goals to one.

Guangzhou Evergrande go into this one leading on aggregate. However, Shandong Luneng will fancy their chances, considering that they have an away goal in their bank. As a consequence, a one-nil win will be enough to seal their safe passage through to the next round. Nevertheless, a Guangzhou goal will make things tricky for the home side, as they will then have to score at least twice to force extra time.

You can follow the AFC Champions League match between Shandong Luneng and Guangzhou Evergrande live here: