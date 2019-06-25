AFC Champions League 2019: Shandong Luneng vs Guangzhou Evergrande live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Shandong Luneng is set to host domestic rivals Guangzhou Evergrande in Round 16 of AFC Champions League 2019. The two teams will meet for their second leg fixture.

Guangzhou Evergrande picked a 2-1 lead over Shandong Luneng in their first leg encounter last week. The former champions struggled initially during the group stages of the tournament but they have been trying to pull themselves back.

Guangzhou Evergrande, on the other hand, look nervous at this stage of the competition. The 80′ own goal in the last match saw their hosts take the advantage. They still have a fighting chance in the match as they registered one away goal. They will have to ensure that they have a strong defence to fall back on. Needless to say, they can’t afford another mistake.

When to watch?

The match between Shandong Luneng vs Guangzhou Evergrande will take place on June 24, and kicks-off at 7:30 PM HKT.

The Jinan Olympic Sports Center in Jinan, China will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The fans from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup. The fans in Australia can watch the match on Fox Sports Australia.

The fans in India can tune in to DSport to watch the match.

Cambodia and Indonesia can catch the game on BTV and MNC Media respectively whereas Iran can tune in to IRIB.

You can also follow the match on foxsportsasia.com via our Live Match Blog: