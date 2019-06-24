AFC Champions League 2019: Sanfrece Hiroshima vs Kashima Antlers live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Sanfrece Hiroshima are set to host domestic rivals Kashima Antlers in Round 16 of AFC Champions League 2019. The two teams will meet for their second leg fixture tomorrow.

Kashima Antlers won their last match 1-0 and are leading the aggregate goal difference between the two teams. They will look to register at least one away goal today which could add up to their advantage in the crucial fixture.

Sanfrece Hiroshima, on the other hand, couldn’t score any away goals. They will have to ensure that they stop Kashima Antlers from scoring tomorrow while attempting to equalise the aggregate standing with one goal in the first half itself.

Will the hosts successfully find their way to the zonal final or will Kashima Antlers use their lead in their favour?

When to watch?

The match between Sanfrece Hiroshima vs Kashima Antlers will take place on June 24, and kicks-off at 6:00 PM HKT.

The Hiroshima Big Arch in Hiroshima, Japan will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The fans from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup. The fans in Australia can watch the match on Fox Sports Australia.

The fans in India can tune in to DSport to watch the match.

Cambodia and Indonesia can catch the game on BTV and MNC Media respectively whereas Iran can tune in to IRIB.

You can also follow the match on foxsportsasia.com via our Live Match Blog: