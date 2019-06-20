Former Premier League defender and Asian Cup winner joins AFC Champions League contenders

A-League side Perth Glory have confirmed the departure of defender Jason Davidson to K-League outfit Ulsan Hyundai.

The Australian international joined Perth Glory last year and made 28 appearances for them before deciding to move on to Korea Republic. Perth Glory CEO Tony Pignata confirmed the transfer, adding that it was the player’s decision to move on.

“As a club, we insisted at all times that Jason was a required player,” he said, “but he invoked a clause in his contract that allowed him to be transferred.

“We do, however, understand his need to safeguard his family’s financial future and his move to the K-League will undoubtedly contribute significantly to doing that.

“We would like to thank him for his service to the club and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Davidson himself accepted that he couldn’t turn down Ulsan, who are one of the best sides in the AFC Champions League. While talking to The World Game, he said, “When I came to the club I wanted to give myself the best opportunity to be successful, and Tony Popovic and everybody at the club gave me that platform.

“I’m very grateful for that – but in football when opportunities arise like this you need to grab them with both hands. Ulsan are a big club and are everything that Perth – having qualified for the (AFC) Champions League – are striving to follow.”