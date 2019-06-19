Shanghai SIPG, Jeonbuk share spoils in tense ACL Round of 16 battle

There was no separating Shanghai SIPG and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Wednesday as the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the AFC Champions League 2019 Round of 16.

There were just 51 seconds on the clock at the Shanghai Stadium when Jeonbuk stunned the hosts by going in front.

AFC Champions League 2019: Shanghai SIPG 0-1 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (Moon Seon-Min 1′)

A delightful pass by Lim Sun-young released Moon Seon-min inside the area and, having initially looked to have missed his opportunity to get a shot away, the Korea Republic international cleverly lifted the ball over Yan Junling and watched on in delight as it crossed the line before Wei Zhen could clear it to safety.

However, SIPG gradually got into the contest and equalised six minutes before halftime after the visitors failed to fully clear their lines and Yu Hai played the ball back into the area, where Wang Shenchao improvised well to guide a header into the back of the net.

AFC Champions League 2019: Shanghai SIPG 1-1 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (Wang Shenchao 39′)

While both teams created their fair share of chances after the break, neither were able to find a winner which means the tie is still evenly poised ahead of next week’s second leg at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium.

SHANGHAI SIPG: Yan Junling, Wei Zhen (Zhang Wei 58’), He Guan, Shi Ke, Wang Shenchao, Odil Ahmedov, Cai Huikang (Yang Shiyuan 58’), Yu Hai, Hulk, Oscar, Elkeson.

JEONBUK HYUNDAI MOTORS: Song Bum-keun, Lee Yong, Hong Jeong-ho, Kim Min-hyeok, Kim Jin-su, Shin Hyung-min, Son Jun-ho, Lim Sun-young (Han Seung-gyu 75’), Bernie Ibini-Isei, Moon Seon-min, Kim Shin-wook (Lee Dong-gook 80’).