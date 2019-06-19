AFC Champions League 2019: Ulsan come from behind to claim advantage at Urawa

Ulsan Hyundai produced an impressive comeback to claim a 2-1 win over Urawa Red Diamonds in the first leg of their AFC Champions League Round of 16 clash on Wednesday.

It was the hosts who opened the scoring at Saitama Stadium 2002 in the 37th minute when Takuya Aoki floated a delighful ball into the area from outside the area, where it was met by a glancing header by Kenyu Sugimoto that perfectly crept inside the post.

37′ GOAL! @REDSOFFICIAL 1-0 @UlsanFC! The hosts have finally found the opener at the Saitama Stadium as Kenyu Sugimoto heads in a cross from Takuya Aoki to make it 1-0! Can Ulsan hit back now?? #URAvULS #ACL2019 pic.twitter.com/ta86vyBoiK — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) June 19, 2019

But, just five minutes later, Ulsan drew level when Kim In-sung made his way down the left and floated in a cross that found Joo Min-kyu, who showed great athleticism to leap above his opponent and send a towering header into the far corner.

42′ GOAL!! @REDSOFFICIAL 1-1 @ULSANFC! Ulsan Hyundai have equalised and it is Joo Min-kyu who finds the back of the net with a looping header from captain Lee Keun-ho’s cross! Equaliser for the visitors and more importantly, an away goal! #URAvULS #ACL2019 pic.twitter.com/waDCB3fZDC — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) June 19, 2019

With neither side able to find the go-ahead goal for much of the second half, it initially looked as though a draw was on the cards.

Nonetheless, with ten minutes remaining, Hwang Il-su received possession from a Kim Bo-kyung layoff on the halfway line and was allowed to advance all the way to the edge of the box, where he made no mistake in dispatching a low shot past Shusaku Nishikawa to win it for the visitors ahead of next week’s second leg in Korea Republic.

80′ GOAL!! Urawa Red Diamonds 1-2 @UlsanFC! Ulsan Hyundai have taken the lead here as substitute Hwang Il-su runs through the middle and fires in a low drive that beats @REDSOFFICIAL goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa! 2-1 to the visitors! #URAvULS #ACL2019 pic.twitter.com/muCMi0LRev — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) June 19, 2019

URAWA RED DIAMONDS: Shusaku Nishikawa, Takuya Iwanami, Daisuke Suzuki, Tomoaki Makino, Ryota Moriwaki (Tomoya Ugajin 72’), Takuya Aoki (Kai Shibato 85’), Ewerton, Ryosuke Yamanaka, Shinzo Koroki, Yuki Muto, Kenyu Sugimoto (Koya Yuruki 69’).

ULSAN HYUNDAI: Oh Seung-hoon, Kim Tae-hwan, Kang Min-soo, Dave Bulthuis, Park Joo-ho, Park Yong-woo, Lee Keun-ho (Junior Negrao 74’), Kim Bo-kyung (Lee Myung-jae 87’), Mix Diskerud, Kim In-sung, Joo Min-kyu (Hwang Il-su 65’).