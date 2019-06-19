LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Shanghai SIPG vs Jeonbuk Hyundai

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFC Champions League tie between Shanghai SIPG and Jeobuk Hyundai. You can follow the match via our live blog here.

Shanghai SIPG meet Jeonbuk Hyundai in the AFC Champions League round of 16. The Chinese Super League side finished second in their group with nine points and made it through to the knockout stages on the final day. Jeonbuk, on the other hand, had a memorable group stage as they finished top in a difficult group.

Shanghai SIPG, who have the likes of Hulk and Oscar playing for them, will fancy their chances in this first leg, especially since it is being held at their home ground. However, the CSL side will travel to Korea in a week’s time to take on Jeobuk in their own stadium. Therefore, it is imperative for both sides to gain an advantage via this match.

You can follow the game between Shanghai SIPG and Jeobuk Hyundai via our live blog here: