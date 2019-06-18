AFC Champions League 2019: Shanghai SIPG vs Jeonbuk Motors live stream, updates, when and where to watch

After a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home in the Chinese Super League, Shanghai SIPG is set to make a comeback in their upcoming encounter. They will Jeonbuk Motors in Round 16 of AFC Champions League 2019.

Shanghai SIPG may not have been the strongest side in the tournament but the Chinese giants will look to bounce back from their recent losses. They fought their way to the knockout stages and will look to capitalise on the opportunity

Jeonbuk Motors have had a better run in the tournament who finished at the top of their group. They qualified with one game to spare and became the only Korean side to reach the knockout stages for the 11th time.

In 2016, Jenobuk defeated Shanghai SIPG by 5-0 and eliminated them from the tournament. Will the visitors get closer to repeating history or will Shanghai SIPG avenge their loss from their debut campaign?

When to watch?

The match between Shanghai SIPG vs Jeonbuk Motors will take place on June 19, and kicks-off at 8:00 PM HKT.

The Shanghai Stadium in Shanghai, China will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The fans from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup. The fans in Australia can watch the match on Fox Sports Australia.

The fans in India can tune in to DSport to watch the match.

Cambodia and Indonesia can catch the game on BTV and MNC Media respectively whereas Iran can tune in to IRIB.

