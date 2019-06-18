LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Kashima Antlers vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFC Champions League tie between Kashima Antlers and Sanfrecce Hiroshima. You can follow the match via our live blog here.

An all Japanese tie awaits in the AFC Champions League as Kashima Antlers take on Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the round of 16, first leg. The match will be played at the Kashima Stadium, home of the 2018 Champions League winners.

Sanfrecce have been one of the standout sides in this year’s Champions League, winning five of their six group games. Kashima Antlers, meanwhile, just managed to make it into the knockout stages, confirming their qualification on the final day.

A crucial AFC Champions League encounter awaits the two Japanese sides. Kashima Antlers will be hoping to get a positive result in the first leg, considering that they are playing at home. Sanfrecce, on the other hand, will look to score at least one goal even if they end up losing. The two teams will play the second leg on June 25, 2019, at the Edion Stadium Hiroshima.

