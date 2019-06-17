ACL 2019: Guangzhou Evergrande vs Shandong Luneng live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Guangzhou Evergrande are set to take on Shandong Luneng in Round 16 of AFC Champions League 2019. Guangzhou Evergrande will host their domestic rivals for their first leg encounter tomorrow.

The former champion, Guangzhou Evergrande finished second in the group stages and booked a spot in Round of 16 with their win over Daegu FC on the last day. This is the seventh time when Guangzhou Evergrande have reached this stage in the competition.

However, their upcoming encounter will be troubling considering their history with Shandong Luneng. The latter have knocked out Guangzhou Evergrande twice in the history of the competition.

Can Shandong Luneng continue their dominance over their hosts one again and inch closer to their first ever win in the tournament?

When to watch?

The match between Guangzhou Evergrande and Shandong Luneng will take place on June 17, and kicks-off at 8:00 PM HKT.

The Tianhe Stadium in Guangzhou, China will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The fans from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup. The fans in Australia can watch the match on Fox Sports Australia.

The fans in India can tune in to DSport to watch the match.

Cambodia and Indonesia can catch the game on BTV and MNC Media respectively whereas Iran can tune in to IRIB.

