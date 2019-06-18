ACL 2019: Kashima Antlers vs Sanfrecce live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Kashima Antlers are set to take on Sanfrece in Round 16 of AFC Champions League 2019. Kashima Antlers will host the latter for their first leg encounter.

The defending champions, Kashima Antlers, did not end the group stages with the top slot but their incredible game against Shandong Luneng in their last match saw them win 2-1. This victory paved way for Kashima Antlers who will now face their domestic rivals tomorrow.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima, on the other hand, won five consecutive matches and finished the group stages as the top team. They will look to beat the hosts tomorrow but that wouldn’t be easy. They are also positioned at number 8 in J. League which also sees Kashima Antlers at the top. Thus, the visitors have slimmer chances of continuing their winning run in the tournament.

If heir last five matches are taken into consideration, Kashima Antlers have registered more wins. They have shown better control of the ball and have been fairly dominant. Will they be successful in capitalising on that momentum and stop Sanfrecce from scoring away goals?

When to watch?

The match between Kashima Antlers and Sanfrecce will take place on June 6, and kicks-off at 8:45 PM HKT.

The Kashima Stadium in Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The fans from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup. The fans in Australia can watch the match on Fox Sports Australia.

The fans in India can tune in to DSport to watch the match.

Cambodia and Indonesia can catch the game on BTV and MNC Media respectively whereas Iran can tune in to IRIB.

You can also follow the match on foxsportsasia.com via our Live Match Blog: