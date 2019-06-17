AFC Champions League 2019 Round of 16 East Zone Leg 1: The 4 Big Questions

As the AFC Champions League 2019 Round of 16 gets underway this week, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks at the four big questions ahead of the first-leg ties in the East Zone.

ARE UPSTARTS SHANDONG READY TO USURP OLD GIANTS EVERGRANDE?

From 2011 to 2017, Guangzhou Evergrande won seven consecutive league titles, along with two ACL crowns, to establish themselves as the dominant force in China PR before finally being dethroned by Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League last season.

And, with just a few months having passed since then, it already looks like another of their domestic rivals could be threatening to surpass them in the form of Shandong Luneng.

AFC Champions League 2019: Johor Darul Ta’zim 0-1 Shandong Luneng (Graziano Pelle 22′)

Despite not exactly firing on all cylinders, Evergrande have done well to reach the Round of 16 but it has been a different story for Shandong as they advanced from the group stage with a game to spare.

Plenty has been made about the presence of former Premier League stars Marouane Fellaini and Graziano Pelle in their lineup, but Shandong also benefit from having a host of less-famous names who are capable of playing their role for the team, including captain Hao Junmin.

Should they claim the scalp of their compatriots and boot them out of the ACL, it could just sent alarm bells ringing at the Tianhe Stadium.

CAN SANFRECCE SUFFOCATE CHAMPIONS KASHIMA?

Sanfrecce Hiroshima have not been the most entertaining outfit to watch in this season’s Champions League, but they have arguably been the most effective.

Hiroshi Jofuku’s charges are extremely well-drilled in his preferred 3-4-3 formation and their defence was only breached on four occasions in the group stage.

AFC Champions League 2019: Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1-0 Guangzhou Evergrande (Sho Sasaki 15′)

Further helping the Sanfrecce cause on Tuesday will be the fact that defending champions Kashima have failed to live up to last season’s lofty standards, although that can only be expected with star striker Yuma Suzuki sidelined through injury.

With the first leg to be held at the Kashima Soccer Stadium, it would not be a surprise to see Sanfrecce once again set out their stall to frustrate their opponents and be happy to head back to Hiroshima with a stalemate.

IS SIPG’S ATTACK POTENT ENOUGH TO OUTFIRE JEONBUK?

Defensively, Shanghai SIPG have looked far from steady in the Champions League this season and they have their attacking prowess to thank for making it to the knockout round.

The much-vaunted front three of Hulk, Oscar and Elkeson have all taken turns bailing the Chinese Super League champions out from tricky situations, but can it continue against Jeonbuk Huyndai Motors on Wednesday?

The Brilliance of Oscar in Shanghai SIPG vs Ulsan Hyundai

One of the tournament’s perennial contenders, Jeonbuk have no shortage of their own star quality with Ricardo Lopes and Han Kyo-won offering plenty of threat from the wide areas, while even the much-maligned Kim Shin-wook has a habit of emerging as a match-winner as this level.

SIPG could still score enough goals to win the first leg at the Shanghai Stadium, but the bigger question is whether they can restrict their opponents from netting what could prove to be some costly away goals.

WILL URAWA REDISCOVER TITLE-WINNING FORM OF 2017?

After winning the ACL in 2017, Urawa Red Diamonds have gone some way in making amends for missing out completely last season.

Nonetheless, the jury is still out on whether or not they are the real deal this year, especially after some less-than-convincing displays in the group stage.

Standing between them and the quarter-finals are Ulsan Hyundai, who may not grab the headlines as often as compatriots Jeonbuk but are capable of getting a job done without much fuss.

AFC Champions League 2019: Urawa Reds 3-0 Beijing Guoan (Shinzo Koroki 81′)

The one thing that Urawa can really bank on, however, is the experience at their disposal with ten members of the side that won it in 2017 still plying their trade at Saitama Stadium 2002, including Yosuke Kashiwagi, Shinzo Koroki and Tomoaki Makino.

If the Reds can fully draw from this wealth of knowledge, they most certainly should have enough to see off their opponents from Korea Republic.