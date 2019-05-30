AFC Champions League 2019 Round of 16 ties finalised as Zob Ahan, Al Nassr draw in rescheduled fixture

IR Iran’s Zob Ahan FC and Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr FC played out a goalless draw in the rescheduled final matchday fixture in Group A of the AFC Champions League 2019 on Wednesday.

The match between the two sides was originally to take place in Karbala Sports City, Iraq on May 21, but was postponed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and rescheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar owing to safety concerns.

Despite both teams already securing their place in the next round, Zobahan & Al Nassr was one of the most intense games this season. 🔥#ZOBvNSR #ACL2019 pic.twitter.com/Kgs09MDj6Z — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) May 29, 2019

Both Zob Ahan and Al Nassr had qualified for the Round of 16 stages of the ACL 2019 by the penultimate matchday with the Iranians topping the group and the Saudis following suit in second place.

And the status quo was maintained after the clash between the top two sides as Zob Ahan made it to knockout stages collecting 12 points from six group matches while Al Nassr had 10 points to finish runners-up.

This also meant that group winners Zob Ahan have set up a clash with another Saudi Professional League side Al Ittihad Club in the Round of 16 scheduled to be held in August 2019. Meanwhile, Group A runners-up Al Nassr will battle it out against Group B winners Al Wahda FC of United Arab Emirates.

FT: Zobahan 🇮🇷 0-0 🇸🇦 Al Nassr A goal-less draw means both teams advance to the next round. #ZOBvNSR #ACL2019 pic.twitter.com/goL5Gsmk3D — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) May 29, 2019

AFC Champions League 2019 Round of 16 Fixtures

EAST ZONE

June 18 and June 25 – Kashima Antlers (Japan) vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima (Japan)

June 18 and June 25 – Guangzhou Evergrande (China PR) vs Shandong Luneng (China PR)

June 19 and June 26 – Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) vs Ulsan Hyundai (Korea Republic)

June 19 and June 26 – Shanghai SIPG (China PR) vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (Korea Republic)

WEST ZONE

August 5 and August 12 – Al Nassr FC (Saudi Arabia) vs Al Wahda (UAE)

August 5 and August 12 – Al Ittihad Club (Saudi Arabia) vs Zob Ahan FC (IR Iran)

August 6 and August 13 – Al Duhail SC (Qatar) vs Al Sadd SC (Qatar)

August 6 and August 13 – Al Ahli Saudi FC (Saudi Arabia) vs Al Hilal FC (Saudi Arabia)