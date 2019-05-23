WATCH: The best goals of AFC Champions League 2019 Match Day 6

There was no shortage of stunning goals in the final match day of AFC Champions League 2019 and even whittling it down to the best five proved difficult.

It was impossible to ignore Oscar’s sublime “spin-and-curl” and there were rockets from Mehdi Torabi and Ahmad Fadhel that will certainly be in the running for Goal of the Season.

At the same time, it was a shame that some quality strikes from the likes of Alaa Abbas, Ola Toivonen and Khalid Muneer missed out.

But, just which goal was the best?

Without further ado, here is AFC Champions League 2019’s Top 5 goals of Match Day 6.

The TOP 5 GOALS of AFC Champions League 2019 Match Day 6