AFC Champions League 2019: Who will play who in the Round of 16 of the continental championship

The group stage fixtures of the AFC Champions League 2019 came to a conclusion on Wednesday with defending champions Kashima Antlers and Guangzhou Evergrande taking up the last two spots in the Round of 16.

Apart from a postponed fixture between IR Iran’s Zob Ahan FC and Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr FC that would have decided who would finish as first and second in Group A, every other questions regarding the ACL 2019 group stages were answered over the last three days.

So, which teams will come up against each other in the Round of 16 stage of this season’s AFC Champions League? We have got you covered.

The two-legged Round of 16 ties in the West Zone will be held on August 5-6 and 12-13 while the East Zone fixtures will be played on June 18-19 and 25-26.

Here are all the important details regarding the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League 2019…

AFC Champions League 2019 Round of 16 Fixtures

EAST ZONE

June 18 and June 25 – Kashima Antlers (Japan) vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima (Japan)

June 18 and June 25 – Guangzhou Evergrande (China PR) vs Shandong Luneng (China PR)

June 19 and June 26 – Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) vs Ulsan Hyundai (Korea Republic)

June 19 and June 26 – Shanghai SIPG (China PR) vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (Korea Republic)

WEST ZONE

August 5 and August 12 – Zob Ahan FC (IR Iran) / Al Nassr FC (Saudi Arabia) vs Al Wahda (UAE)

August 5 and August 12 – Al Ittihad Club (Saudi Arabia) vs Zob Ahan FC (IR Iran) / Al Nassr FC (Saudi Arabia)

August 6 and August 13 – Al Duhail SC (Qatar) vs Al Sadd SC (Qatar)

August 6 and August 13 – Al Ahli Saudi FC (Saudi Arabia) vs Al Hilal FC (Saudi Arabia)