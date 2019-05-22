AFC Champions League 2019: Guangzhou Evergrande advance at Daegu’s expense

Two-time winners Guangzhou Evergrande did enough on Wednesday to qualify for the AFC Champions League 2019 Round of 16 at Daegu FC’s expense with a 1-0 victory in Group F.

Following a goalless first half at the Tianhe Stadium the deadlock was broken when Paulinho got the deftest of touches to Huang Bowen’s corner.

AFC Champions League 2019: Guangzhou Evergrande 1-0 Daegu FC (Paulinho 64′)

Although his header looked to be heading out before hitting Daegu’s Jeong Tae-wook and ending up in the back of the net, the goal was credited to the Brazilian.

With the lead now in their grasp, Evergrande then went into game management mode and managed to play out the remainder of the contest to ensure they leapfrogged Daegu into second place by a solitary point, advancing into the knockout round in the process.

The Round of 16 ties are (almost) set! Who are your picks to reach the final? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hpVSlkiesL — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 22, 2019

GUANGZHOU EVERGRANDE: Liu Dianzuo, Zhang Linpeng, Tyias Browning, Feng Xiaoting (Zhong Yihao 55’), Park Ji-soo, Li Xuepeng, Zheng Zhi, Huang Bowen, Paulinho (Gao Zhunyi 88’), Wei Shihao (He Chao 70’), Yang Liyu.

DAEGU FC: Jo Hyeon-woo, Jang Sung-won (Park Han-bin 81’), Jeong Tae-wook, Hong Jeong-won, Kim Woo-seok, Hwang Soon-min (Gang Yoon-goo 50’), Jung Seung-won, Tsubasa Nishi, Cesinha, Kim Dae-won (Jung Seon-ho 68’), Edgar Silva.