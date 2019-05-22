LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Guangzhou Evergrande vs Daegu FC

Chinese Super League outfit Guangzhou Evergrande will face K League side Daegu FC in a winner-takes-all Group F encounter in the AFC Champions League 2019 on Wednesday.

J.League club Sanfrecce Hiroshima have already booked their spot in the Round of 16 of ACL 2019 as group winners, but the second qualification spot in Group F is yet to be decided with Guangzhou and Daegu locking horns to make it theirs.

Daegu go into the match with an advantage as they sit second with nine points from five games so far and can progress to the knockout stages by avoiding a defeat against their Chinese opponents.

Meanwhile, Guangzhou sit third going into the final matchday with seven points — two behind the South Koreans. This means that the Chinese Super League outfit will have to defeat Daegu in order to book a spot in the Round of 16.

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Daegu FC in the AFC Champions League 2019 will kick off at 6 PM HKT. You can follow all the action LIVE on our Match Blog here.