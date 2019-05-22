LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Gyeongnam FC vs JDT

Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) will face K League’s Gyeongnam FC in their final fixture in Group E of the AFC Champions League 2019 at the Changwon Football Centre on Wednesday.

The Malaysian side, making their debut in the AFC Champions League this season, are still with a chance to progress to the Round of 16 when they take on Gyeongnam on the final matchday — thanks to a 1-0 win over reigning Asian champions Kashima Antlers earlier in the month.

Johor are still bottom of the group with four points while their opponents for the day are third with five points. Kashima Antlers have seven points while Shandong Luneng have already booked a spot in the knockout stages having collected 11 points so far.

It means that JDT will stand a chance to progress to the Round of 16 if they manage to defeat Gyeongnam in their game and Kashima lose to their Chinese Super League opponent in the other game of Group E.

Gyeongnam FC vs JDT in the AFC Champions League 2019 will kick off at 6 PM HKT.