AFC Champions League 2019: Alaa Abbas scores brace as Al Zawraa thrash Al Wasl 5-1 to end campaign on a high

Up and coming Iraq striker Alaa Abaas scored a brace as Al Zawraa bowed out of the AFC Champions League 2019 with a thumping 5-0 win over Al Wasl FC in Group A on Tuesday.

A 2-2 draw against IR Iran’s Zob Ahan FC in the last matchday had knocked the impressive Iraqi outfit of the continental championship, but the Al Nawaris were determined to finish on a high, and that is exactly what they did at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

Hassan Mohammed had given the UAE Pro League outfit a 1-0 lead as early as the fifth minute of the final group stage encounter, but Abbas scored the equaliser by volleying in a cross from Hayder Al Shammari in the 22nd minute and beginning the rout.

FT: Al Wasl 🇦🇪 1-5 🇮🇶 Al Zawraa The Iraqis say goodbye to this year’s competition in fashion with a huge win away from home 👏👏 #ACL2019 #WASvZAW pic.twitter.com/il0hlSKA18 — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) May 21, 2019

Ahmed Fadhil pulled Al Zawraa into the lead in the 39th minute as the Al Zawraa player blasted a 30-yard strike into the top corner to stun the Emirati club’s players and supporters.

21-year-old Abbas then made it 3-1 scoring his second of the game just before the referee blew for the half time — the striker taking his goals tally to six from as many matches in this season’s AFC Champions League.

It was more of the same in the second half as Ahmed Jalal arrived at the far post to volley in a cross from the right wing in the 51st minute. Mohannad Abdulraheem then completed the scoring with the fifth just before the hour-mark firing in a low drive from outside the box.

6 goals in 6 games! the 21-year-old #AlaaAbbas is on fire in his first #ACL campaign 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KPfPoxuiJH — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) May 21, 2019

Al Zawraa ended the campaign third in Group A with eight points from six games while Al Wasl finished bottom of the group with three points. Al Nassr, with nine points from five matches, and Zob Ahan with 11 points from five games, are through to the Round of 16 of ACL 2019.

The other Group A fixture between Al Nassr and Zob Ahan slated to be held at the Karbala Sports City in Iraq was postponed by the AFC due to safety concerns.