AFC Champions League 2019: Lokomotiv Tashkent come back from two goals down to beat Al Rayyan 3-2

Lokomotiv Tashkent came back from two goals down to defeat Al Rayyan SC 3-2 in their final group match of the AFC Champions League 2019 at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Tashkent on Tuesday.

It looked like the Qatar Stars League side were running away with all three points at one point — their veteran Brazilian midfielder Rodrigo Tabata, 38 years of age, opening the scoring in under a minute from kick off before Uruguayan defender Gonzalo Viera make it 2-0 in the 22nd minute.

However, the Uzbekistan Super League outfit found a way back into the game as Sardar Mirzaev reduced the deficit in the 35th minute. The two teams went into the interval with the visitors leading 2-1.

FT: PFC Lokomotiv 3-2 Al Rayyan While qualification for R16 was not in contention for either of the two, both teams will be hoping to put the current ACL campaign behind them.

That would change in the second half as a brace from Temurkhuja Abdukholiqov would give Lokomotiv the win. The 27-year-old Uzbek forward equalised just two minutes after the restart before finding the winner in the 61st minute.

The Uzbek club finished their group stage adventure of ACL 2019 with seven points while Al Rayyan could only collect three from their six games in Group B — from a 2-1 win over Lokomotiv in Doha on Matchday 2.

Al Wahda progress as group winners after draw against Al Ittihad

Meanwhile, in the other Group B match which decided the group winners, UAE Pro League club Al Wahda FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Professional League side Al Ittihad Club at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

The result meant that Al Wahda progressed to the Round of 16 of ACL 2019 as Group B winners collecting 13 points from six games while Ittihad had to settle for a runners-up spot on their way to the knockout stages after taking 11 points from their group encounters.

After a goalless first half, Brazilian attacker Romarinho gave Al Ittihad the lead in the 68th minute. However, Al Wahda came up with an instant reply as Mohammed Barqesh levelled things up three minutes later.

The Round of 16 matches in the West Zone is scheduled to be held in the month of August 2019.